Colts draft OT Bernhard Raimann: 6 things to know

The Indianapolis Colts used the No. 77 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft to select Central Michigan offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann.

While it remains to be seen if Raimann will be the starting left tackle, it seems the Colts will be giving him the chance to compete with Matt Pryor for that role.

Here are six things to know about the newest addition to the Colts’ offensive line:

Austria native

Raimann was born in Vienna, Austria where he stayed until the age of 17. At that time he came over to the United States and played football at Delton-Kellogg High School.

Here is some background information on Raimann from Dane Brugler’s draft guide:

“He was introduced to American football at the age of 14 and joined a youth club team (Vienna Vikings) as a wide receiver, which is where he fell in love with the sport. Raimann had always planned to do a foreign-exchange year in high school, and football led him to the United States. At age 17, he was placed with the Ferris family in Delton, Mich., and spent his junior year at Delton Kellogg High, a small Division 7 program.”

Raimann also lettered in wrestling and track.

Fulfilled Austrian military service

After graduating high school, Raimann had plans to play college football. Those had to be put on hold, though, because Raimann had to fulfill his six-month military service obligation in Austira. He grayshirted (similar to a redshirt) the fall of 2017 and officially enrolled at Central Michigan at the beginning of the 2018 calendar year.

Former TE

When Raimann arrived at Central Michigan, he was initially playing the tight end position. He worked there for his first two seasons (2018-2019) while weight roughly 240 pounds. Just before the pandemic hit, Raimann started working with the offensive line. He wound up earning the left tackle role in 2020 despite the pandemic hindering his full ability to develop at the position.

Raimann would go on to start the final 18 games of his collegiate career at left tackle and even though he added 60 pounds since switching from tight end, those movement skills are well on display.

Story continues

Older prospect with upside

One of the knocks on Raimann will be the fact that he will turn 25 years old at the start of the 2022 regular season in September. With that said, he has plenty of upside. His athleticism is very intriguing after posting short-shuttle times of 4.49 at the NFL combine and 4.32 at his pro day. The short shuttle has become somewhat of a measuring stick for offensive lineman in a similar sense of edge rushers and the three-cone drill.

Colts expect quick growth

Even though Raimann has only been working at left tackle for roughly two seasons, the Colts expect him to grow his game at a quick rate.

Here’s what general manager Chris Ballard said about Raimann on Friday night following Day 2 of the draft:

“He blocked people on tape, that’s number one. Even with his traits, he was productive. He’s still learning how to play the position but if you just look at his growth from his – so, the COVID year, he was a tight end his first two years, moves to tackle and then the growth from his junior to his senior season, we think he’s going to keep taking those incremental jumps. This is a smart guy now. I want to say he’s got his degree in actuarial science. This guy is brilliant. He’s got a great story, I’ll let him tell it but he’s got a great story.”

Competing for LT spot

Raimann should be expected to compete with Matt Pryor for the left tackle spot, but Ballard also mentioned how a move to guard isn’t outside the realm of possibilities if that proves to be a better fit.

“This is what I’ll say about that, we do think he has that talent, but what we’ll do is we’ll get the best five on the field. If he is one of the best five, he’ll be on the field whether it’s at tackle, guard – whatever the coaches think are the best five, we’ll get them on the field. But we think he has starter talent on the o-line.”

