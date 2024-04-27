Colts draft Auburn’s Jaylin Simpson in fifth round

DETROIT (WHNT) — The Indianapolis Colts drafted Auburn safety Jaylin Simpson with the 164th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Simpson, who began his playing career as a cornerback, played 5 seasons at Auburn. He totaled 116 career tackles, seven career interceptions and 27 pass deflections.

He was an all-SEC selection in 2023 in which he ranked 16th nationally in interceptions.

He becomes the second Auburn taken in this draft after Nehemiah Pritchett was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks.

The Colts went 9-8 in 2023.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.