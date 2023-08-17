Colts' Downs: 'I've got to get open every single time'
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs recaps his day versus the Chicago Bears.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs recaps his day versus the Chicago Bears.
It has been two and a half weeks since Jonathan Taylor requested a trade from the Colts.
Anthony Richardson will start for the Colts immediately.
D.J. Moore had an exciting highlight for the Bears.
The 38-year-old was candid about his time in Indianapolis.
Let's examine some players ready to exceed expectations and overdeliver for fantasy managers this season.
Ekeler's Edge is back and better than ever before. Los Angeles RB Austin Ekeler joins Matt Harmon to kick of the show's third season with a mission to provide the best real, and of course fantasy, football conversations and content this fall.
Our position preview series for fantasy football draft season continues with Matt Harmon and the wide receivers.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
Three Yahoo analysts debate over whether Justin Jefferson, Christian McCaffrey or Ja'Marr Chase should be the top-ranked overall fantasy player.
Gage sustained the non-contact injury during Wednesday's joint practice with the Jets.
There are plenty of star receivers to pick from this fantasy season, but who should the next wideout drafted after Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase?
Marcus Stroman was supposed to come back from the injured list this week after a previous hip issue.
The boxer said the result was "essentially impossible" due to clean tests the same week.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don kicks off our 2023 positional draft series with the quarterbacks.
With Week 1 of exhibition games in the books, fantasy football analyst Dan Titus examines some key ADP changes.
The stars for the Giants are at running back and tight end. The tools for an effective offense, meanwhile, may lie in the wide receiver room.
Jonathan Taylor asked for a trade last month after the Colts declined to lock him down on a long-term deal earlier this summer.
Fantasy football draft season is here. This is your blueprint to build championship teams in 2023.
Elliott has an average finish of 5.7 in six races at Watkins Glen.
Fantasy football analysts Dan Titus and Jorge Martin butt heads over a draft debate that's been raging for some time now.