Colts downgrade WR Michael Pittman Jr. to out

Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. won't be playing on Sunday, after all.

The Colts have downgraded Pittman to out for the Week 16 game at Atlanta, even though Pittman cleared the concussion protocol on Friday. Pittman also has a shoulder injury.

Pittman was knocked out of last Saturday's win over the Steelers, thanks to an illegal hit from Steelers defensive back Damontae Kazee.

Earlier in the week, Pittman said he didn’t recall the hit. He also expressed a belief that the Steelers were "head hunting."

Pittman had appeared in every game this season. He has 99 catches for 1,062 yards.