Colts downgrade WR Michael Pittman Jr. to out vs. Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts downgraded wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. from questionable to out for a Week 2 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced Saturday.

Pittman, 24, was limited in practice Wednesday after reportedly tweaking his quad during the session. He was held out of practice altogether on Thursday and Friday.

The Colts are also without second-round rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce, who is dealing with a concussion.

With Pittman and Pierce both out of action, the Colts’ wide receiving corps for the Week 2 game consists of Parris Campbell, Michael Strachan, Ashton Dulin, and Dezmon Patmon.

Indianapolis will also be without three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard, who is still working to return from offseason back surgery. Two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman DeForest Buckner is questionable for Sunday.

In Week 1, Pittman was targeted by Colts quarterback Matt Ryan 13 times, catching nine passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. No other player on the team finished with more than 50 receiving yards.

