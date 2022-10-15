Colts downgrade RBs Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines to out

The Indianapolis Colts will be without both of their top two running backs Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On Saturday, the Colts announced that Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines, both of whom were listed as questionable Friday, are now out due to an ankle injury and a concussion, respectively.

Taylor, 23, is the NFL’s reigning rushing champ after finishing the 2021 season with 1,811 rushing yards and 20 total touchdowns. But after opening the 2022 season with 161 yards against the Houston Texans, Taylor was held to 167 yards in the next three weeks.

The Colts ground game hasn’t found much success with Hines either, who has only 14 rushing yards on nine attempts this season.

Indianapolis has just one rushing touchdown this season and its 3.6 yards per rushing attempt rank 29th in the NFL. Third on the Colts’ depth chart at running back is Deon Jackson, a second-year back with 28 career carries for 90 yards.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire