Colts downgrade Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines to out vs. Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines were downgraded from questionable to out due to injuries, the team announced Saturday.

This is a bit of a surprise considering both players were limited participants in practice both Thursday and Friday this week.

Taylor has been dealing with an ankle injury he suffered in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans while Hines is still in the league’s concussion protocol despite shedding the non-contact jersey at practice Friday.

RBs Nyheim Hines (concussion) and Jonathan Taylor (ankle) have been downgraded to Out. https://t.co/9yQI5FuIh3 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 15, 2022

With Taylor and Hines out, the Colts elevated running backs Phillip Lindsay and D’Vonte Price from the practice squad while Deon Jackson also will see some extra work.

