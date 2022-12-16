Colts downgrade CB Brandon Facyson to out vs. Vikings

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Brandon Facyson (illness) was downgraded from doubtful to out ahead of the Week 15 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, the team announced Friday.

Facyson didn’t practice all week due to an illness and was listed as doubtful on the final injury report. With Facyson and Kenny Moore II (ankle) ruled out, the Colts will be down two of their top-four cornerbacks.

Leading the secondary will be Stephon Gilmore and Isaiah Rodgers. The Colts could use rookie Dallis Flowers a bit more on defense while they also could use more three-safety sets as they did against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13.

Regardless, the Colts secondary will be hurting when they take on arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL in Justin Jefferson on Saturday.

