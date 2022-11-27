Colts downgrade 3 injured players in Week 12

The Indianapolis Colts downgraded the injury statuses of three players ahead of the Monday night matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced Sunday.

The players included are linebacker Zaire Franklin (illness), tight end Kylen Granson (illness) and defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle).

Franklin didn’t carry an injury designation going into the weekend but was downgraded to questionable for the game.

Granson entered the weekend with a questionable tag but now has been downgraded to doubtful. The Colts will get rookie Jelani Woods back from a shoulder injury that has kept him out for two games.

Finally, Paye was downgraded from questionable to out. It was a long shot that Paye would be able to play after not practicing all week, but they held a workout for him Sunday, and it seems he still isn’t ready.

