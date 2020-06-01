Colts don’t expect to have coaches in facility until players are there

In a memo released last week about moving to the next phase of reopening team facilities, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said that the league expects that “clubs will be permitted to include members of their coaching staffs among the employees permitted to resume work in the club facility.”

There’s been no followup that coaches have the green light to go back, but it doesn’t sound like the Colts are planning any change to their mode of operation just yet. There was no word in the memo about when players not rehabbing injuries would be allowed back into buildings and head coach Frank Reich said on Monday that the plan is for coaches to return when players are also cleared.

“Right now, I’m not thinking the coaches are coming back without the players there,” Reich said, via Kevin Bowen of 1075TheFan.com. “We are in a rhythm and a mode that I don’t think we need to disrupt that. There are other limitations on the number of people that can be in the building, so it has a domino effect/ . . . It’s most important the players get back in there and since that can’t happen, I think we’ll keep continuing the mode that we are in.”

There was a report that the league could still hold minicamps in June, but the NFLPA was quick to say nothing has been decided and the NFL later responded with a statement saying no dates for a return to on-field work have been discussed at this point.

