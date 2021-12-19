Colts dominate first half, take a 17-0 lead to halftime

Jonathan Taylor ran for 73 yards of the Colts’ 160 first-half yards; the Colts defense pitched a first-half shutout, with Darius Leonard intercepting Mac Jones in the red zone; and the Colts blocked a punt for a touchdown.

It was a total team effort as Indianapolis dominated New England 17-0 in the first 30 minutes. It was the first time the Patriots haven’t scored in the first half since 2016.

New England drove 60 yards to the Indianapolis 15 on its final drive of the first half. On third-and-three, Jones tried to hit Hunter Henry over the middle. He never saw Leonard. It was the first red zone interception thrown by Jones in his career.

The Colts used the running game for their only offensive touchdown, running seven times for 70 yards to the 8-yard line. Taylor then took the direct snap, handed it to Carson Wentz, who flipped it to Nyheim Hines, who followed his lead blocker, Taylor, into the end zone. It went down as an 8-yard touchdown pass from Wentz to Hines.

The Colts made it 14-0 only 3:38 later, with Matthew Adams blocking Jake Bailey‘s punt. E.J. Speed recovered in the end zone.

Speed also scored on a blocked punt in Week 10 against the Jaguars, making him the first NFL player with multiple punt blocks returned for a touchdown in a single season since Ed Reed in 2003.

The Colts have run for 122 yards, while Wentz is only 3-of-6 for 38 yards and the touchdown.

The Patriots have 103 yards. Jones is 8-of-11 for 75 yards with the pick.

In injury news, Patriots linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley (ankle) is questionable to return.

