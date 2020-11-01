An efficient game from Philip Rivers and a dominant game from the run defense were enough for the Colts to win 41-21 today in Detroit.

Rivers completed 23 of 33 passes for 262 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions in what proved to be a fairly easy win for the Colts.

Matthew Stafford threw the ball well, but the Lions’ running game was pathetic. Adrian Peterson had five carries for seven yards while D'Andre Swift had six carries for one yard. The Lions’ other running back, Kerryon Johnson, caught a touchdown pass but finished the game with zero carries.

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard was outstanding, and the biggest reason the Indianapolis run defense was so dominant.

The win makes the Colts 5-2 and makes it clear that they’re contenders in the AFC South. The Lions fall to 3-4 and look more like pretenders.

Colts dominate in Detroit originally appeared on Pro Football Talk