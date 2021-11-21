Colts dominate Bills, 41-15: Here’s how Twitter reacted

The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) strolled into Highmark Stadium on Sunday with something to prove against the Buffalo Bills (6-3) and they did just that with a dominating 41-15 win on the road.

In the thick of the playoff hunt, the Colts need to continue stringing wins together, but it’s nice to see the team compete against the type of squads that most believe are playoff worthy.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Colts’ pulling off the impressive statement win:

“tHe CoLtS hAvEn’T bEaTeN a WiNnInG tEaM” pic.twitter.com/uSSKqRqsej — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 21, 2021

So cool to see the national NFL media going crazy over @JayT23's historic day. Oh wait…#colts #ForTheShoe — James Shaw (@JamesDShaw) November 21, 2021

The Colts have a +64 point differential this season. Only the Patriots, Bills, Cardinals, Cowboys, and Buccaneers are better. — Josh Wilson (@JoshWilsonSB) November 21, 2021

That ravens loss hurts more and more every week. Finally played a full game today, and got the results. #colts — Skylar Long (@Boonzing) November 21, 2021

If the Colts play like this, in all 3 phases of the game, including coaching, they can beat ANYONE. — Nathaniel T. (@NTolliver1987) November 21, 2021

Proud of my Colts. Big win against Buffalo #NFL — Andre Hill (@teamheavyweight) November 21, 2021

"The one thing I could say was, 'You guys kept giving it back to the offense…' They create and generate turnovers and we have to capitalize on them." Jonathan Taylor shouts out the @Colts defense for their impact in today's win over the Bills. 🎤 @Melanie_Collins pic.twitter.com/U1pHojhKbi — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 21, 2021

UNREAL. Jonathan Taylor is just the 2nd NFL player with 200+ scrimmage yards and 5 TD in a single game over the last 15 years. (joins Jamaal Charles) pic.twitter.com/HtJCNrASWJ — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 21, 2021

The Colts are 3-1 with +44 point differential #AfterDayoOdeyingbo — After Dayo Odeyingbo (@VeveJones007) November 21, 2021

Signature win for Reich/Eberflus today. Felt like validation of hypotheses on both sides of the ball, not dissimilar to home W vs Dallas in 2018. Still need to see Wentz pass a "you win this" test vs contender … granted he passed Ravens test. Bucs will present huge challenge. — Collin McCollough (@cmccollo) November 21, 2021

