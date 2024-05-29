Colts division rival Texans agree to extension with WR Nico Collins

The Indianapolis Colts’ division rival Houston Texans have agreed to a contract extension with wide receiver Nico Collins.

According to Adam Schefter, it is a three-year, $72.75 million extension that includes $52 million guaranteed and has a maximum value of $75 million.

Collins was a third-round pick by Houston in 2021 and was entering the final year of his rookie deal. He will now be under contract through the 2027 season.

After two modest seasons in 2021 and 2022, when Collins totaled 446 yards and 481 yards, respectively, he had a huge breakout season in 2023.

Collins caught 72.2 percent of his 126 targets at an impressive 16.1 yards per catch, totaling 1,461 yards, with nine scores.

Against the Colts specifically last season, Collins would have two monster games, catching 16-of-18 targets for 341 yards and two touchdowns.

The Texans have built out a robust receiver room for second-year quarterback CJ Stroud. Along with Collins, the Texans also have Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs.

Of course, for the Colts this season, perhaps the biggest question mark on the team lies in the secondary–a unit that was very inconsistent last season. The development of several young players is going to be vital to improved play from this group in 2024.

What we know right now is that Kenny Moore will be the nickel and Julian Blackmon the strong safety, otherwise, everything else is ‘wide open’ as defensive coordinator Gus Bradley put it.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire