Colts’ division rival Tennessee Titans add WR Tyler Boyd

For the 2024 season, the Indianapolis Colts’ secondary is going to have to contend with wide receiver Tyler Boyd, who signed a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million with the Tennessee Titans, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Boyd is a former second-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2016 NFL draft and spent his entire career there up until this season. Although the Bengals had Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase at receiver as well, Boyd remained a big part of the Cincinnati offense over the years.

Boyd would eclipse the 1,000-yard mark in each of the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Then from 2020 through 2022, he totaled at least 851 receiving yards, including a near career high of 13.3 yards per catch in 2022.

Last season, Boyd’s production took a step back. He was still very reliable, catching 74 percent of his targets, but averaged just 10.0 yards per catch, totaling 667 yards. Boyd has scored 32 touchdowns in his NFL career.

Boyd will be joining a Titans’ offense that will be led by second-year quarterback Will Levis. In nine games last season, Levis completed 58 percent of his throws at 7.1 yards per attempt with eight touchdowns to four interceptions.

Also at the receiver position for the Titans will be DeAndre Hopkins and Calvin Ridley.

The secondary remains the big unknown for the Colts on the defensive side of the ball. Following the draft, defensive coordinator Gus Bradley met with the media, and outside of Kenny Moore in the nickel and Julian Blackmon as the strong safety, all of the other spots on the back-end are up for grabs.

With Boyd spending the majority of his career playing out of the slot, he could be matched up often with Moore.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire