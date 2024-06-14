Colts division rival Jaguars agree to extension with QB Trevor Lawrence

It’s not surprising, but it’s now official. The Colts will have to continue dealing with Jacksonville Jaguars’ quarterback Trevor Lawrence after he and the team agreed to an extension.

According to Ian Rapoport, Lawrence earned a five-year, $275 million extension, making him the highest-paid quarterback in football, along with Joe Burrow, at $55 million per year.

Rapoport added that $200 million will be guaranteed, with $142 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Over his three year career, Lawrence has completed 64 percent of his passes at 6.7 yards per attempt with 63 touchdowns to 44 interceptions. He has eclipsed the 4,000-yard mark in each of the last two seasons.

Against the Colts specifically, Lawrence has a 4-2 record, completing 71 percent of his throws at 6.7 yards per attempt with nine touchdowns to just two interceptions.

An emphasis this offseason for the Jaguars was putting more playmaking around Lawrence. Alongside of Christian Kirk, the Jaguars signed Gabe Davis to a three-year, $39 million deal and drafted LSU’s Brian Thomas in the first round. Both players have been big play threats throughout their respective careers.

For the Colts, one of the big question marks coming into the season will be the play of their secondary. This was a unit that dealt with injuries last season and relied heavily on inexperienced players, resulting in inconsistent play.

The boundary cornerback spot opposite of JuJu Brents is up for grabs this summer, as is the free safety role next to Julian Blackmon. In the early going of offseason programs, Jaylon Jones has been taking the starting reps over Dallis Flowers, while Nick Cross and Rodney Thomas have been rotating playing time with the starters.

The Colts appear to be bullish about both of these position groups, given that the only outside additions made came during the latter portion of the draft. The hope is that with Flowers and Brents fully healthy, along with the experience gained by this young secondary over the last year, these will be catalysts towards improved play this season.

“I think all those guys, obviously, we drafted two young guys, but I think with Jaylon Jones, Dallis, and JuJu, they’re long, rangy guys that are physical when they get up and press,” said Shane Steichen of the cornerback room.

“They got good vision. I love those guys. It’s a good room. A good competition there. It’s going to be a good competition, obviously, in minicamp and OTAs, but going into training camp is going to be big for all those guys.”

