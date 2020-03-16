The Colts were careful to not overcommit to quarterback Jacoby Brissett, and for good reason.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Colts are in discussions with former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, describing him as a “clear target.”

The dot-connecting between the 38-year-old Rivers and the Colts has been easy and reasonable.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

They have the kind of stable offensive line Rivers needs, and he’d be a quick upgrade for a team which has remained competitive after the surprise retirement of Andrew Luck.

Whether a deal gets done remains to be seen, but the connection makes sense on multiple levels.

Colts in discussions with Philip Rivers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk