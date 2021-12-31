Colts designate WR Parris Campbell to return from IR

The Indianapolis Colts designated wide receiver Parris Campbell to return from the injured reserve list, per the league’s transaction wire on Thursday.

This opens the 21-day window for Campbell’s return, which means he will be eligible to return for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. That’s if he gets cleared by the doctors.

After suffering a broken foot during a 51-yard touchdown catch against the Houston Texans in Week 6, Campbell has been working his way back. There was some hope that he would return in Week 16 against the Cardinals but that never came to fruition.

The Colts can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Raiders on Sunday so they will be wanting all the help they can get, especially if something happens where Carson Wentz can’t clear the COVID-19 protocol in time for the game.

In five games this season, Campbell has 10 receptions for 162 yards and one touchdown.

