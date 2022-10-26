Colts designate S Trevor Denbow to return from IR

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts designated safety Trevor Denbow to return from the injured reserve list, first reported Wednesday by Zach Hicks of Horseshoe Huddle.

Denbow made the initial 53-man roster following the preseason but was put on the injured reserve list due to an injury. He wound up missing seven games but the practice window is now open.

The Colts have 21 days to activate him from the reserve list.

Denbow was a surprise player for the Colts after joining the team as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2022 NFL draft and likely will hold a role on special teams.

