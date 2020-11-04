Colts designate LB Matthew Adams to return from IR

The Indianapolis Colts have designated linebacker Matthew Adams to return from the injured reserve list, per league’s transaction wire on Wednesday.

Related

Colts injury report: WR T.Y. Hilton listed as DNP

This means that Adams returned to practice on Wednesday and that the team has 21 days to bring him back to the active roster. If they don’t do so within that timeframe, Adams will remain on the injured reserve list for the remainder of the season.

However, it isn’t likely that will happen barring a setback so Adams could make his return from the list in time for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. He could be joining defensive end Kemoko Turay, who is progressing well and has a chance to make his 2020 debut. Though that is still up in the air.

Adams has been on the injured reserve list since suffering an ankle injury against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2.

It should be noted that because Adams is still technically on the injured reserve list, he won’t show up on the injury report until he is activated.

Regardless, it seems we could be seeing the return of Adams as soon as this week, which gives the Colts more depth at linebacker and more production on special teams.

List