Colts designate S Khari Willis to return from IR

The Indianapolis Colts have designated safety Khari Willis to return from the injured reserve list, opening the 21-day practice window.

Willis was placed on the injured reserve list due to a calf injury before the Week 9 game against the New York Jets. Since that span of four games, the Colts have been without both of their starting safeties—Julian Blackmon is out for the year with a torn Achilles.

Willis is now allowed to practice with the team while staying on the reserve list until he’s activated, but it isn’t clear if he will be activated for the Week 13 matchup against the Houston Texans.

Given that the Colts have a bye in Week 14, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Colts play this conservatively.

Regardless, this is a good sign for his return after missing nearly a month due to a calf injury.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Colts targeting Christmas Day return for WR Parris Campbell Colts' Frank Reich has no regrets on pass-run splits Colts open Week 13 as heavy favorites over Texans

List

Colts-Texans: Nine prop bets for Sunday's game