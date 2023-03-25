Colts’ depth chart on offense after free agency moves
Though free agency isn’t over for the Indianapolis Colts, the majority of their big moves have been made as they now set their sights on the 2023 NFL draft.
The offensive side of the ball has seen a few changes since the start of free agency. They officially parted ways with veteran quarterback Matt Ryan, saving them roughly $17.2 million against the salary cap. They also signed quarterback Gardner Minshew and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie to one-year deals in free agency.
While they brought wide receiver Ashton Dulin back on a two-year deal, they did see Parris Campbell take an incentive-laden prove-it deal with the New York Giants.
Suffice it to say, there have been some changes to this side of the ball, and there are likely more coming with a few signings and the eventual draft picks coming in.
With the big moves in free agency mostly done, here’s an updated look at the depth chart on offense for the Colts:
Quarterback
Pos.
First
Second
Third
QB
Gardner Minshew
Sam Ehlinger
Nick Foles
Running Back
Pos.
First
Second
Third
Fourth
RB
Jonathan Taylor
Zack Moss
Deon Jackson
Jake Funk
Wide Receiver
Pos.
First
Second
Third
Fourth
X-WR
Michael Pittman Jr.
Mike Strachan
Vyncint Smith
Slot
Isaiah McKenzie
Z-WR
Alec Pierce
Ashton Dulin
Kristian Wilkerson
Malik Turner
Tight End
Pos.
First
Second
Third
Y-TE
Mo Alie-Cox
Jelani Woods
Andrew Ogletree
F-TE
Kylen Granson
Nikola Kalinic
Jalen Wydermyer
Offensive Tackle
Pos.
First
Second
Third
LT
Bernhard Raimann
Jordan Murray
—
RT
Braden Smith
Carter O’Donnell
—
Interior Offensive Line
Pos.
First
Second
Third
LG
Quenton Nelson
Arlington Hambright
C
Ryan Kelly
Wesley French
Dakoda Shepley
RG
Danny Pinter
Will Fries
Offensive Depth Chart Overview
