Colts’ depth chart on offense after free agency moves

Though free agency isn’t over for the Indianapolis Colts, the majority of their big moves have been made as they now set their sights on the 2023 NFL draft.

The offensive side of the ball has seen a few changes since the start of free agency. They officially parted ways with veteran quarterback Matt Ryan, saving them roughly $17.2 million against the salary cap. They also signed quarterback Gardner Minshew and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie to one-year deals in free agency.

While they brought wide receiver Ashton Dulin back on a two-year deal, they did see Parris Campbell take an incentive-laden prove-it deal with the New York Giants.

Suffice it to say, there have been some changes to this side of the ball, and there are likely more coming with a few signings and the eventual draft picks coming in.

With the big moves in free agency mostly done, here’s an updated look at the depth chart on offense for the Colts:

Quarterback

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Pos. First Second Third QB Gardner Minshew Sam Ehlinger Nick Foles

Running Back

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Pos. First Second Third Fourth RB Jonathan Taylor Zack Moss Deon Jackson Jake Funk

Aaron Shampklin

Wide Receiver

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Pos. First Second Third Fourth X-WR Michael Pittman Jr. Mike Strachan Vyncint Smith Slot Isaiah McKenzie Z-WR Alec Pierce Ashton Dulin Kristian Wilkerson Malik Turner

Tight End

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Pos. First Second Third Y-TE Mo Alie-Cox Jelani Woods Andrew Ogletree F-TE Kylen Granson Nikola Kalinic Jalen Wydermyer

Offensive Tackle

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Pos. First Second Third LT Bernhard Raimann Jordan Murray — RT Braden Smith Carter O’Donnell —

Interior Offensive Line

AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

Pos. First Second Third LG Quenton Nelson Arlington Hambright C Ryan Kelly Wesley French Dakoda Shepley RG Danny Pinter Will Fries

Offensive Depth Chart Overview

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire