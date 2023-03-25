Colts’ depth chart on offense after free agency moves

Breaking news:

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read

Though free agency isn’t over for the Indianapolis Colts, the majority of their big moves have been made as they now set their sights on the 2023 NFL draft.

The offensive side of the ball has seen a few changes since the start of free agency. They officially parted ways with veteran quarterback Matt Ryan, saving them roughly $17.2 million against the salary cap. They also signed quarterback Gardner Minshew and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie to one-year deals in free agency.

While they brought wide receiver Ashton Dulin back on a two-year deal, they did see Parris Campbell take an incentive-laden prove-it deal with the New York Giants.

Suffice it to say, there have been some changes to this side of the ball, and there are likely more coming with a few signings and the eventual draft picks coming in.

With the big moves in free agency mostly done, here’s an updated look at the depth chart on offense for the Colts:

Quarterback

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Pos.

First

Second

Third

QB

Gardner Minshew

Sam Ehlinger

Nick Foles

 

Running Back

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Pos.

First

Second

Third

Fourth

RB

Jonathan Taylor

Zack Moss

Deon Jackson

Jake Funk
Aaron Shampklin

 

Wide Receiver

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Pos.

First

Second

Third

Fourth

X-WR

Michael Pittman Jr.

Mike Strachan

Vyncint Smith

Slot

Isaiah McKenzie

Z-WR

Alec Pierce

Ashton Dulin

Kristian Wilkerson

Malik Turner

Tight End

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Pos.

First

Second

Third

Y-TE

Mo Alie-Cox

Jelani Woods

Andrew Ogletree

F-TE

Kylen Granson

Nikola Kalinic

Jalen Wydermyer

Offensive Tackle

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Pos.

First

Second

Third

LT

Bernhard Raimann

Jordan Murray

RT

Braden Smith

Carter O’Donnell

Interior Offensive Line

AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

Pos.

First

Second

Third

LG

Quenton Nelson

Arlington Hambright

C

Ryan Kelly

Wesley French

Dakoda Shepley

RG

Danny Pinter

Will Fries

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

