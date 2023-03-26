Colts’ depth chart on defense after free agency moves

The Indianapolis Colts will be rolling out their defense under Gus Bradley for a second consecutive season, and there have been some changes to the unit amid free agency.

While linebacker Bobby Okereke signed a four-year deal with the New York Giants, they were able to re-sign linebacker E.J. Speed and defensive end Tyquan Lewis before free agency officially opened.

They also added to the defensive line, signing edge rusher Samson Ebukam to a three-year deal and defensive tackle Taven Bryan to a one-year deal.

The biggest departure came in the form of cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who was traded to the Dallas Cowboys for a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Here’s a look at the updated depth chart on defense after free agency:

Defensive End

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Pos. First Second Third DE Kwity Paye Tyquan Lewis Kameron Cline DE Dayo Odeyinbgo Samson Ebukam Rashod Berry

Defensive Tackle

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Pos. First Second Third 1-Tech Grover Stewart Eric Johnson Chris Williams 3-Tech DeForest Buckner Taven Bryan McTelvin Agim

Linebacker

Max Gersh/IndyStar-USA TODAY Sports

Pos. First Second Third WILL E.J. Speed Grant Stuard MIKE Shaquille Leonard Cameron McGrone Segun Olubi

Forrest Rhyne SAM Zaire Franklin JoJo Domann

Cornerback

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Pos. First Second Third CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. Darell Baker Jr. David Vereen Slot Kenny Moore II Tony Brown CB Dallis Flowers Kevin Toliver II

Safety

Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

Pos. First Second Third SS Rodney Thomas II Nick Cross Marcel Dabo FS Julian Blackmon Trevor Denbow Henry Black

Defensive Depth Chart Overview

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

