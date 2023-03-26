Colts’ depth chart on defense after free agency moves
The Indianapolis Colts will be rolling out their defense under Gus Bradley for a second consecutive season, and there have been some changes to the unit amid free agency.
While linebacker Bobby Okereke signed a four-year deal with the New York Giants, they were able to re-sign linebacker E.J. Speed and defensive end Tyquan Lewis before free agency officially opened.
They also added to the defensive line, signing edge rusher Samson Ebukam to a three-year deal and defensive tackle Taven Bryan to a one-year deal.
The biggest departure came in the form of cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who was traded to the Dallas Cowboys for a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft.
Here’s a look at the updated depth chart on defense after free agency:
Defensive End
Pos.
First
Second
Third
DE
Kwity Paye
Tyquan Lewis
Kameron Cline
DE
Dayo Odeyinbgo
Samson Ebukam
Rashod Berry
Defensive Tackle
Pos.
First
Second
Third
1-Tech
Grover Stewart
Eric Johnson
Chris Williams
3-Tech
DeForest Buckner
Taven Bryan
McTelvin Agim
Linebacker
Pos.
First
Second
Third
WILL
E.J. Speed
Grant Stuard
MIKE
Shaquille Leonard
Cameron McGrone
Segun Olubi
SAM
Zaire Franklin
JoJo Domann
Cornerback
Pos.
First
Second
Third
CB
Isaiah Rodgers Sr.
Darell Baker Jr.
David Vereen
Slot
Kenny Moore II
Tony Brown
CB
Dallis Flowers
Kevin Toliver II
Safety
Pos.
First
Second
Third
SS
Rodney Thomas II
Nick Cross
Marcel Dabo
FS
Julian Blackmon
Trevor Denbow
Henry Black
