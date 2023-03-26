Breaking news:

Colts’ depth chart on defense after free agency moves

Kevin Hickey
The Indianapolis Colts will be rolling out their defense under Gus Bradley for a second consecutive season, and there have been some changes to the unit amid free agency.

While linebacker Bobby Okereke signed a four-year deal with the New York Giants, they were able to re-sign linebacker E.J. Speed and defensive end Tyquan Lewis before free agency officially opened.

They also added to the defensive line, signing edge rusher Samson Ebukam to a three-year deal and defensive tackle Taven Bryan to a one-year deal.

The biggest departure came in the form of cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who was traded to the Dallas Cowboys for a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Here’s a look at the updated depth chart on defense after free agency:

Defensive End

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Pos.

First

Second

Third

DE

Kwity Paye

Tyquan Lewis

Kameron Cline

DE

Dayo Odeyinbgo

Samson Ebukam

Rashod Berry

Defensive Tackle

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Pos.

First

Second

Third

1-Tech

Grover Stewart

Eric Johnson

Chris Williams

3-Tech

DeForest Buckner

Taven Bryan

McTelvin Agim

Linebacker

Max Gersh/IndyStar-USA TODAY Sports

Pos.

First

Second

Third

WILL

E.J. Speed

Grant Stuard

MIKE

Shaquille Leonard

Cameron McGrone

Segun Olubi
Forrest Rhyne

SAM

Zaire Franklin

JoJo Domann

Cornerback

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Pos.

First

Second

Third

CB

Isaiah Rodgers Sr.

Darell Baker Jr.

David Vereen

Slot

Kenny Moore II

Tony Brown

CB

Dallis Flowers

Kevin Toliver II

Safety

Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

Pos.

First

Second

Third

SS

Rodney Thomas II

Nick Cross

Marcel Dabo

FS

Julian Blackmon

Trevor Denbow

Henry Black

Defensive Depth Chart Overview

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Pos.

First

Second

Third

Fourth

DE

Kwity Paye

Tyquan Lewis

Kameron Cline

DT (3T)

DeForest Buckner

Taven Bryan

McTelvin Agim

DT (1T)

Grover Stewart

Eric Johnson II

Chris Williams

DE

Dayo Odeyingbo

Samson Ebukam

Rashod Berry

WILL

E.J. Speed

Grant Stuard

MIKE

Shaquille Leonard

Cameron McGrone

Segun Olubi

Forrest Rhyne

SAM

Zaire Franklin

JoJo Domann

CB

Isaiah Rodgers Sr.

Darrell Baker Jr.

David Vereen

Slot

Kenny Moore II

Tony Brown

CB

Dallis Flowers

Kevin Toliver II

FS

Julian Blackmon

Trevor Denbow

Henry Black

SS

Rodney Thomas II

Nick Cross

Marcel Dabo

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

