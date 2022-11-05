Colts’ Deon Jackson to be ‘the guy’ amid Jonathan Taylor injury

The Indianapolis Colts will be without star running back Jonathan Taylor for the third time this season, setting the stage for Deon Jackson to take over the starting role in the backfield.

The last time Jackson was featured in this starting role was in Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He took 12 carries for 42 rushing yards and a touchdown while adding 10 receptions for 70 receiving yards.

After the Nyheim Hines trade, Jackson will once again be the leader in the backfield. Head coach Frank Reich is looking forward to the young back getting another opportunity.

“I’m excited for the increased opportunity that Deon (Jackson) will have,” Reich said Friday. “The last opportunity that he had like this, where he was the guy, he looked good. Looking forward to that for Deon.”

In the deal that sent Hines to the Buffalo Bills, the Colts acquired running back Zack Moss. A former third-round pick out of Utah, Moss has mostly been a depth piece in the Bills backfield.

Reich said Friday the team isn’t sure how much Moss can be used considering he only had two days of practice following the trade.

“We’re still evaluating that. Trying to ramp him up as fast as we can. If we feel like he can be ready, then he’ll be up,” Reich said. “If we feel like he can’t, then we might have to consider moving up Jordan Wilkins.”

The Colts signed Wilkins to the practice squad this week, and Reich mentioned the team likely will bring up Phillip Lindsay regardless of whether Moss is ready.

Jackson profiles as a back who can handle a big workload. At 218 pounds, Jackson ran a 4.42 in the 40-yard dash during the pre-draft process in 2020.

The Colts offense will have a tough test going against one of the best run defenses in the NFL, but Jackson has proven he can be a weapon in both phases of the game.

