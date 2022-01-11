Colts’ DeForest Buckner doesn’t expect surgery for knee injury

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner played through a knee injury during the regular-season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars but doesn’t expect to need surgery during the offseason.

Buckner didn’t practice all week leading up to the finale in Jacksonville but still made himself available for the team. It was a limited showing, though, as Buckner played just 57% of the snaps—the lowest of his season.

With the offseason starting earlier than expected for Buckner and the Colts, the expectation right now is that surgery won’t be necessary.

DeForest Buckner doesn't believe his knee will require surgery in the offseason. For now, the plan is just for rest and rehab. Had trouble walking at the beginning of last week. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) January 10, 2022

This, of course, could change in the coming weeks. If rest and rehab doesn’t quite do the job, the medical staff may want to get out in front of the injury with an offseason procedure.

It isn’t clear what kind of injury Buckner is dealing with but it was serious enough to keep him limited in the most important game of the season.

Buckner earned the second Pro Bowl nod of his career—and first with the Colts— in 2021. He lead the team with 7.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and 18 quarterback hits. According to Pro Football Focus, Buckner registered 49 total pressures, which was ninth-most among all interior defenders.

This will be something to keep an eye out for throughout the offseason but as the early stages of it begin, Buckner doesn’t expect to undergo surgery.

