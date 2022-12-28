Colts’ DeForest Buckner the ‘definition of a pro’

The 2022 season hasn’t gone according to plan much at all for the Indianapolis Colts, but that hasn’t stopped defensive tackle DeForest Buckner from continuing his role as being a major leader in the locker room.

Despite the lost season, Buckner has been one of the most accountable players in the locker room. He carries himself as one of the biggest voices in the locker room even if he’s not the loudest.

Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley couldn’t be more impressed with Buckner now with having a full season of work with him.

“Spending time with him, he’s a huge pro, a man who gets the job done no matter how he feels inside. I think that’s kind of the definition of a pro. He does it in practice, he does it in meetings and in his play – and you’re right, he’s banged up,” Bradley told reporters Tuesday. “He’s got some injuries. He’s battling through that. So, he’s doing a great job leading our group both by actions and by words, and he’s playing at a high level for us.”

Buckner has been playing at an upper-tier level for the majority of the season. His 8.0 sacks are the third-most of his career and the second-most since joining the Colts in 2020. He also had 18 quarterback hits, nine tackles for loss and is tied for the ninth-most total pressures (46) among interior defensive linemen, according to Pro Football Focus.

Even though Buckner already had the reputation of being a high-character player and strong leader both on and off the field, he exceeded Bradley’s expectations.

“You hear so many good things about him just as a man – what he stands for, his work ethic. But I think until you’re around him on a day in and day out basis where you see it’s consistent – there’s no up or down with the man. He comes to work, he’s a true pro regardless of the situation,” Bradley said. “I had a high feeling of what he was like, but I think he exceeded that just because of the day-to-day operation that he has.”

Buckner has been a major contributor since the Colts traded the No. 13 overall pick for him in 2020. There will be some major changes coming to the team during the upcoming offseason, but Buckner continues to prove he’s a vital part of the team’s success.

It may be a lost season, but Buckner has earned his role as a captain and continues to produce despite the hardships.

