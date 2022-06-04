Colts are ‘definitely pushing’ Alec Pierce to compete for starting role

Indianapolis Colts rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce has a prime opportunity to earn a starting role early on during his first NFL season, and the team is certainly pushing him to compete for it with the other players in the room.

While Pierce won’t be handed the starting role opposite Michael Pittman Jr., his skill set fits well with what the Colts want to do. His vertical abilities and versatility bode well for his chances of grabbing a starting role early on.

Head coach Frank Reich told reporters Wednesday that Pierce is already showing off his intelligence by quickly picking up the offense.

“I think we have high expectations for him but have a lot of confidence in that whole room as you guys know. Alec (Pierce), one of the things we like about him is he’s a very smart guy. He really has learned the offense quickly,” Reich said.

Pierce won’t be without his share of competition for the starting role. Ashton Dulin appears to be climbing the depth chart while the team is still hoping that Parris Campbell can put together a fully healthy season.

The second-round pick will have to earn that starting role, but having him work as the No. 2 would open up the offense in a big way. The Colts offense could be extremely multiple with Pierce working both outside and in the slot while Pittman Jr. reprises his role as the X.

“He’s done a good job so he’s going to have to compete for every snap, right? It’s a very competitive group,” Reich said. “But yeah, we’re definitely pushing him. We’re definitely pushing him and want him to compete to get in the mix and get on the field.”

Pierce was one of the blue-chip prospects the Colts had their eyes on throughout the pre-draft process. They see an extremely high ceiling for the Cincinnati product, and it wouldn’t be a shock if he finished second or third on the team in targets when his rookie season is all said and done.

We’ll see just how much progress needs to be made when training camp rolls around, but the rookie will certainly be vying for a starting role sooner rater than later.

