Colts’ defensive coordinator tracker: Who has interviewed for vacancy

The Indianapolis Colts are already on the search for a new defensive coordinator with Matt Eberflus taking the over as the head coach of the Chicago Bears.

With the Colts looking to bring in a replacement, the majority of interviews thus far have come from the outside. Current safeties coach Alan Williams appears to be in the mix but no interview for the vacancy has been reported yet.

With it being likely that the next defensive coordinator will come from the outside, the Colts are looking at an extensive overhaul of the entire defensive coaching staff. This is the first time in Frank Reich’s tenure that he’ll be working with a defensive coordinator of his choosing.

So as the interview process begins, here’s an updated tracker on who the Colts have interviewed or will interview for the vacated role:

Joe Cullen

The first candidate to be reported was Cullen. He was the defensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021 and has extensive experience working as a defensive line coach in the league—including five seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

Chris Harris

Currently the defensive backs coach for the Washington Football Team, Harris has a lot of history with general manager Chris Ballard and played for the Bears when Ballard was a scout there. Harris has been coaching in the league since 2013 when he got his start with the Bears as a defensive quality control coach—the year Ballard left for Kansas City.

Jim Schwartz

A familiar name with Reich, Schwartz was the defensive coordinator for the Super Bowl champion Eagles when Reich was the offensive coordinator. Schwartz has a long history of strong pass rushes and was a senior defensive assistant with the Tennessee Titans in 2021.

Kris Richard

Most noted for being the defensive coordinator of the Legion of Boom (2015-2017), Richard was with the Seattle Seahawks for seven seasons working with the secondary. He is currently the defensive backs coach for the New Orleans Saints.

Gus Bradley

A veteran coach that has been in the league for a long time, Bradley may not be a hot name right now. But he has extensive experience as a defensive coordinator with three separate stints to his name.

Joe Whitt Jr.

Currently the defensive backs coach for the Dallas Cowboys, Whitt Jr. has been coaching the NFL since 2007. He spent nine seasons as the cornerbacks coach with the Green Bay Packers (2009-2017) before bouncing around the league as a defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator.

