Colts' defense try to establish 'identity' during joint practices
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II shares his thoughts of the first joint practice with the Chicago Bears.
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II shares his thoughts of the first joint practice with the Chicago Bears.
It has been two and a half weeks since Jonathan Taylor requested a trade from the Colts.
Anthony Richardson will start for the Colts immediately.
D.J. Moore had an exciting highlight for the Bears.
The Colts running back curiously wasn't watching practice on Tuesday.
Kamara pleaded no contest to a lesser charge in July.
The Colts' running back saga takes yet another turn.
Let's examine some players ready to exceed expectations and overdeliver for fantasy managers this season.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
Gage sustained the non-contact injury during Wednesday's joint practice with the Jets.
Bitonio isn't happy at how his quarterback is being treated during joint practices.
Marcus Stroman was supposed to come back from the injured list this week after a previous hip issue.
Christian Wilkins is entering the fifth year of his rookie contract with the Dolphins this fall.
The Pro Bowler will have surgery Wednesday, according to NFL Network.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Bucs vs. Jets game.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew presents their first mock draft of 2023 — what do you think of the picks, 1-12?
Elliott has an average finish of 5.7 in six races at Watkins Glen.
Andy Behrens examines the running back landscape to help you prepare for drafts at fantasy's most important position.
Ricketts is also a minority owner of the WNBA's Chicago Sky.
Manning played four years at Tennessee before he was the No. 1 pick in 1998.
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football defense rankings for 2023 draft season!