How the Colts defense shut down the Patriots’ party plans

A funny thing happened on the way towards New England’s return to the top of the AFC and a first-round bye.

The Indianapolis Colts.

While the Patriots, owners of a seven-game winning streak, entered Saturday night as perhaps the hottest team in football, the Colts made their own claim to that title, getting on the visitors early and holding on for a critical ten-point victory.

On a night where the Colts’ passing game struggled, it was their defense that led the way. Indianapolis forced two interceptions from rookie quarterback Mac Jones and largely silenced the Patriots’ rushing attack, something the Colts defenders talked about all week as their goal.

Let’s take a deeper dive into their effort.

Slowing the rushing attack

Entering Week 15, the Patriots sported one of the league’s top rushing attacks. While many saw what New England was able to do against the Buffalo Bills two weeks ago, the Patriots ranked ninth in Rushing DVOA at Football Outsiders prior to kickoff.

Yet the Colts were able to hold New England to just 81 rushing yards, with 12 of those coming from the rookie quarterback. Certainly game script played a role, as the Colts built a 17-0 lead in the first half, but how Indianapolis defended the run early showed New England that running the football would be no easy task.

One of the designs that the Patriots have used this year is their Wham design, that tasks a tight end with wham blocking an interior defensive lineman. This is just one example of New England using this play in 2021:

New England motions Hunter Henry across the formation, and tasks him with the wham block on the interior. Jakobi Meyers, aligned in the slot, is asked to execute a crack block on Khari Willis. As the play begins, both Willis and linebacker Darius Leonard read their run cues and explode downhill. Willis gets himself into the hole before Meyers has a chance to execute his block, and he stops Rhamondre Stevenson behind the line.

But do not ignore the effort from defensive tackle Grover Stewart, aligned on the right shoulder of center David Andrews. He recognizes the concept off the snap, and is able to stand up Henry behind the line. Even if Willis does not make the tackle, Stevenson cannot cut to his left because Stewart is blowing up the blocking, and putting Leonard in a position to make the tackle himself.

Another design the Patriots have relied upon this season is their “crack toss” concept. Against the Bills, it was this design that worked for a long touchdown run from Damien Harris, who was sidelined last night with an injury:

Once more, you see the quickness in Leonard as he explodes downhill, looking more like a sprinter coming out of the blocks than a linebacker trying to read his run cues. His sprint upfield prevents Meyers from executing the crack block, and Leonard cuts down Brandon Bolden for a loss, forcing a punt.

The Colts defenders said all week they were going to be physical, and they were going to stop the run. They did more than that. They chose violence. The Patriots try and create advantageous blocking angles using formations, personnel and concepts. The Colts eliminated those angles with speed and explosiveness, forcing New England to become one-dimensional.

Reading the rookie

There was a secondary part to the Colts’ defensive game plan. After stopping the run, they were going to see what the rookie quarterback had in store for them.

While Jones did have his moments, including a pair of second-half touchdown passes to pull New England within three points, a pair of interceptions earlier in the game put the Patriots behind the eight-ball.

And both were a result of great defensive plays.

Take this first interception, late in the first half from Leonard dropping into underneath coverage:

On this early 3rd and 1 in the third quarter, the Patriots dial up a crossing concept in the middle of the field between Meyers and Henry. Jones has to try and decipher the Colts’ coverage, as before the play safety Willis does a good job of confusing the look, alternating between dropping down and dropping deep. But at the snap he drops into a Robber technique as the Colts play Cover 1 in the secondary.

Usually, against man coverage on a concept like this you want to work the crossers. But with Willis lurking in the middle of the field, Jones probably feels unsure about those routes, so he flashes his eyes to the flat to pick up the running back on a route towards the sideline. Okereke makes a great break on the ball, and undercuts the route for the interception.

Job, done.

While the Patriots were able to get back into this game, and the Colts were aided by a special teams touchdown to build their early lead, Indianapolis accomplished their goals at the start of the game that went a long way towards building that lead. They slowed down the New England run game, choosing violence to do so, and they forced two critical mistakes from Jones.

Perhaps if these teams meet again, the results will be different, but on this night, the Colts got the job done.

