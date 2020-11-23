Colts defense stifles Aaron Rodgers late, seals thriller over Packers with OT turnover

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs from Indianapolis Colts' DeForest Buckner (99) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers torched the vaunted Indianapolis Colts defense for 28 points in the first half on Sunday.

Then they learned what the hype was about. The league’s second-ranked defense put the clamps down on football’s top-rated quarterback after halftime while keeping the Packers off the scoreboard until the Packers forced overtime with three seconds remaining.

And in fitting fashion, a big defensive play in the extra session sealed the victory.

The Packers got the ball to start overtime. But Colts safety Justin Blackmon forced a fumble by Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling that defensive end DeForest Buckner recovered for a turnover. Four plays later, Rodrigo Blankenship sent a 39-yard field goal through the uprights for an Indianapolis victory.

It wasn’t a vintage performance from the Colts defense. But they came up with the big plays win in mattered most in a battle of two of the league’s best teams.

Colts All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard came into the game vowing to “leave a mark” on Rodgers after the Packers quarterback called San Francisco’s Fred Warner the best linebacker in football. He didn’t take long to follow through on the promise, recovering a fumbled snap by Rodgers for a Colts turnover on the game’s opening possession.

The Colts secured another Rodgers turnover before the quarter was over when cornerback Rock Ya-Sin intercepted a pass intended for Valdes-Scantling.

But Rodgers is one of the best to every play the game and is in the midst of an MVP-type season. He responded to the interception by leading Green Bay on three straight touchdown drives to take a 28-14 lead into halftime.

But from there, the Colts defense found its rhythm, stifling Green Bay for most of the second half. The Packers managed a total of 10 yards on their first two second-half possessions that ended with three-and-out punts.

Their third possession ended before it started when Darius Shepherd fumbled a kickoff for another Colts turnover. Their fourth possession fizzled out with a turnover on downs on a failed fourth-and-1 conversion after 43 yards. The Colts led 31-28 and had a chance to close out the game.

But they gave Rodgers and the Packers one last chance, failing to run out the clock before pinning Green Bay at its own six-yard line with a punt with 1:22 remaining. Rodgers almost made them pay. He got the Packers to mid-field with a 47-yard bomb to Valdes-Scantling in triple coverage on third-and-10

The Packers could only convert the big play into a Mason Crosby field goal to force overtime.

And that’s where the Colts came up with their last and biggest stop of the game. On second-and two, Rodgers looked again to Valdez-Scantling, this time in the flat.

And this time, Blackmon was ready, stripping the Packers wide receiver as he made a move upfield to force the fourth Green Bay turnover of the game.