Colts defeat Packers, 34-31: The good, the bad and the ugly

The Indianapolis Colts (7-3) continue to prove that they need to be taken seriously as a playoff contender, and their latest piece of action came in a wild 34-31 win over the Green Bay Packers (7-3) in overtime on Sunday.

Though the Packers took a 14-point lead into halftime, the Colts came out firing the second half. They got into a good rhythm with the run game and wound up winning the turnover battle, which helped them carve out a huge win.

Here is the good, the bad and the ugly from the Week 11 win:

The Good

RB Jonathan Taylor: The rookie finally showed some life. He led the backfield in snaps (56%), carries (22), rushing yards (90) and receptions (4). He also had a 20-yard touchdown run called back.

QB Philip Rivers: The veteran was on fire Sunday. He completed 24 of 36 passes for 288 yards, three touchdowns and an interception that was tipped at the line of scrimmage. Rivers has been excellent for the majority of the season.

Turnover Battle: The Colts often stress winning the turnover battle. They did so in a big way causing four turnovers against a Packers team that had just five turnovers all season entering this game.

K Rodrigo Blankenship: He was short on a 50-yard attempt but was money after that. He was 4 of 5 on the day and showed he can come through in the clutch with the game-winner after being iced.

Second-Half Defense: Yet again, the Colts get it done in the second half. They allowed just three points to the Packers in the second half, which was vital in mounting a 14-point comeback coming out of halftime.

The Bad

CB Rock Ya-Sin: It wasn’t a great day for the second-year corner, who was matched up against Davante Adams. That’s understandable, but he also had a crucial defensive pass interference call that led to the Packers scoring a touchdown.

Colts RTs: Missing Braden Smith was an underrated facet of this game. The Colts used a rotation of Chaz Green and Le’Raven Clark. Let’s just say we hope Smith is back quickly for the Week 12 game.

The Ugly

Late Penalties: Say what you want about the ridiculous string of penalties called on the Colts late in the fourth quarter, but they have to be better for the most part when it comes to putting a game away. It’s fair to have a grip with the amount of penalties, but the Colts also must find a way to overcome that to finish a game.

Third-Down Offense: The Colts weren’t terrible on third downs as they converted 6-of-16 attempts (37.5%), but they need to be more efficient when the playoff games come around.

