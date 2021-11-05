Colts defeat Jets, 45-30: Everything we know from Week 9

The Indianapolis Colts (4-5) worked their way to a 45-30 win over the New York Jets (2-6) on Thursday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Rocking their all-blue color rush uniforms, the Colts dominated this game from the jump. They attacked the Jets’ porous run defense with their studly running backs while Carson Wentz was uber-efficient for the majority of the night.

The defense, however, remains a massive question mark. They allowed 30 points and almost 500 total yards to a Jets offense run by Mike White and Josh Johnson.

While the Colts have struggled against winning teams, they continue to prove they can beat up on the poor teams in the NFL.

Here’s everything we know from the Colts’ routing win in Week 9 over the Jets:

Final Score: Colts 45, Jets 30

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Jets 7 3 6 14 30 Colts 7 21 14 3 45

It was over when...

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. caught an 11-yard touchdown reception at the end of the first half to give the Colts a 28-10 lead. With the way both teams were playing, a comeback was nearly impossible.

Keys to the game

eTrevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts’ rushing attack dominated in every sense of the word. Jonathan Taylor took 18 carries for 172 rushing yards and two touchdowns while Nyheim Hines took six carries for 74 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown while adding four receptions for 34 receiving yards.

Six of the first seven drives for the Colts ended in a touchdown. The other one was a turnover on downs at the goal line.

The Colts offense gained 532 total yards with 260 coming on the ground. They also averaged 8.7 yards per play.

The defense is a major problem. They allowed 30 points and 486 total yards to a Jets offense led by Mike White and Josh Johnson. The Jets offense was 8-of-14 (57%) on third down and 3-of-5 (60%) in the red zone. The Jets offense, remind you.

The Colts committed just two accepted penalties on the night.

Story continues

3 Stars of the game

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

RB Jonathan Taylor: 18 carries, 172 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs, 2 receptions, 28 receiving yards RB Nyheim Hines: 6 carries, 74 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD, 4 receptions, 34 receiving yards QB Carson Wentz: 22-of-30 passing, 272 yards, 3 passing touchdowns, 134.3 passer rating

Injuries

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

WR T.Y. Hilton (concussion) was inactive on Thursday night.

RT Braden Smith (triceps) was ruled out for the remainder of the game in the third quarter.

What's next?

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The Colts will host the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) in Week 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 14.

1

1