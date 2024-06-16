Colts declined Rams’ trade offer in first round of 2024 NFL draft

In the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams tried to trade up from pick 19 with the Indianapolis Colts. However, GM Chris Ballard stayed put to select defensive end Laiatu Latu.

The Roku Channel released its first episode of ‘NFL Draft: The Pick Is In,’ a series that followed the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, Arizona Cardinals, and the Rams through the 2024 NFL Draft.

What we saw was the Rams operating aggressively, trying to make a move up the draft board on a few occasions. When they called the Colts about jumping from pick 19 to 15, they had their sights set on Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy and offered Ballard picks 19, 99 (third round), and 154 (fifth round) in exchange for picks 15 and 191 (sixth round).

The Colts could have gained an additional top-100 pick for moving back only four spots but very well could have lost out on Latu, perhaps to Seattle at pick 16, who eventually took Murphy, or Minnesota at pick 17, who took edge rusher Dallas Turner.

With the first 14 picks in the draft being on the offensive side of the ball, the Colts got who they believed to be the best defender in this year’s draft, which of course, explains why they weren’t willing to move back.

“I thought we got a little lucky on it,” Ballard said after the first round. “We thought there were four or five really elite players, and he was one of them. We felt fortunate to get him.”

Latu comes to the NFL as one of college football’s most productive pass rushers over the last two seasons. In each of the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Latu totaled over 60 pressures – ranking in the top five each year – along with double-digit sacks. This past year, he ranked first in PFF’s pass rush win rate metric among all edge rushers.

Latu joins a Colts’ defensive front that Ballard has invested heavily into and a position group that should be one of, if not the most disruptive unit in football this upcoming season.

“I think he’s gonna produce pretty quickly as a rusher,” added Ballard. “I think he knows how to rush. Of course there’s going to be an adjustment period, as there is with any rookie rusher. He’s pretty polished. This guy’s a pretty polished product in terms of rushing.

“Of course you’re going to have to learn, especially against (NFL) tackles that are so good, and the protection schemes are so good. So that’ll be an adjustment for him. But he’s a smart kid. He’ll figure it out.”

