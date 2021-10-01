After 51 consecutive starts to begin his career, Quenton Nelson‘s streak is coming to an end.

The Colts left guard is one of five players Indianapolis has ruled out for its Week Four matchup with Miami on Sunday.

Head coach Frank Reich told reporters on Friday that Nelson is dealing with a high ankle sprain, but it’s possible Nelson could come back and play next week.

A second starter on the offensive line has also been declared out, with right tackle Braden Smith now set to miss his third straight game with a foot sprain.

Right guard Mark Glowinski has not been declared out, but he was also on the injury report this week with a knee injury. He did not participate on Thursday.

Defensive end Kwity Paye (hamstring), safety Khari Willis (groin), and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) have also been declared out. That’s three starters for Indianapolis’ defense, which could end up being a significant factor against former Colts QB Jacoby Brissett and the rest of Miami’s offense.

Colts declare five players out for Week Four, including Quenton Nelson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk