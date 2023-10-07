Colts decide whether Lucas Oil Stadium roof will be open for Week 5 vs. Titans

The Indianapolis Colts say the Lucas Oil Stadium roof will be open and north end window closed for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. The Colts have never lost in nine games with this setup.

Cloudy skies and a high in the upper 50s are forecast for Indianapolis as the Colts (2-2) host the Titans (2-2).

The Colts closed the roof and window for their first two home games, when Indianapolis had sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s. The Colts lost both games.

In home games, Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has completed 56.5% of his passes for 423 yards, 3 touchdowns and 1 interception. He has also rushed for 96 yards and 2 TDs.

Since the stadium opened in the 2008 season, here's how the Colts have fared:

Overall 74-49 Roof, window open 15-12 Roof open, window closed 9-0 Roof closed, window open 1-5 Roof, window closed 49-32

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts: Will the roof be open for Week 5 vs. Titans?