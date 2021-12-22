Colts' Darius Leonard wins AFC Defensive Player of the Week after beating Patriots

Colts' Darius Leonard wins AFC Def. Player of the Week after beating Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Darius Leonard gave a fantastic performance against the New England Patriots in Week 15 and his effort was rewarded by the NFL on Wednesday with a special honor.

The Indianapolis Colts linebacker has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

He tallied 10 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in the Colts' 27-17 victory over the Pats in Indianapolis.

Leonard's interception came near the end of the first half when the Patriots were in the red zone and poised to score their first points of the game.

Leonard is having another excellent season with 107 total tackles, six forced fumbles, three interceptions and eight passes defensed in 14 games.

The Colts are 8-6 and the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoff race entering their tough Week 16 game against the Arizona Cardinals on the road.

The Patriots dropped to 9-5 with the loss and will host the rival Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on Sunday with first place in the AFC East division on the line.