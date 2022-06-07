Colts’ Darius Leonard undergoes back procedure

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard underwent a procedure to correct a back injury Tuesday, June 7.

While Leonard has been dealing with an ankle injury—one that won’t require a second surgery—he now is expected to miss the rest of the offseason due to this back procedure.

Update from the Colts on star LB Darius Leonard: No second surgery on his ankle, but he has been having back issues that require surgery. Operation is today. He’ll miss some camp time but the team’s expectation is he’s ready for the regular season. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) June 7, 2022

The Colts have been evaluating the ankle injury that was bothering Leonard during the 2021 season, but it appears the more pressing issue is the back.

It isn’t clear how long Leonard will be out after having the procedure, but this will definitely be something to monitor when the Colts arrive back in Westfield for training camp.

