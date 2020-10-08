Colts’ Darius Leonard (groin) says he can play without practicing

The Indianapolis Colts are dealing with some injuries to significant players on both sides of the ball, including linebacker Darius Leonard, who has been on the injury report with a groin injury.

After leaving the Week 4 win against the Bears early due to the groin injury, Leonard also didn’t practice to begin the week on Wednesday as the Colts prepare for a road trip against the Browns.

While it isn’t a good look for Leonard’s prospects to play this week, the All-Pro linebacker believes he can still suit up even if he doesn’t log a practice leading up to the game.

Darius Leonard says he could play Sunday without practicing this week. "I've seen enough ball I think." — Jim Ayello (@jimayello) October 8, 2020





Of course, Leonard may feel one way while the team feels another. They would obviously love for him to log at least a limited practice at some point this week, but they also have to keep the long-term outlook in mind.

This is a big game against the Browns and one that Leonard will be needed for. The Browns are leading the league in rushing entering Week 5. But they still have to be smart with their electric playmaker.

Leonard understands this and admitted that sometimes players have to trust the training staff in order to save them from themselves.

Leonard: "I want to be out there, but sometimes you have to have trainers keep you from doing something that isn't good for you." — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) October 8, 2020





It will be a situation to monitor this week given his importance to the defense. As of this writing, there will be two more injury reports coming out before the designations are released on Friday so be sure to keep with Leonard’s progress throughout the week.

