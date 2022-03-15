Colts’ Darius Leonard goes on free agency recruiting spree

Through the first two days of the legal tampering period, the Indianapolis Colts have been expectedly quiet just before the official start of free agency.

Despite having the most salary-cap space in the NFL, the Colts re-signed tight end Mo Alie-Cox and linebacker Zaire Franklin to three-year extensions.

Their only other notable move was agreeing to a one-year deal with pending free agent cornerback Brandon Facyson. If you want to see just how quiet the Colts have been to open the legal tampering period, we have a tracker just for that. Real fun stuff over there.

But with a need to add more talent to their pass rush—specifically on the edge—linebacker Darius Leonard has gone on the hunt to pitch the Colts as a prime landing spot for some of the big names on the market.

Maybe he was bored. Maybe he was waiting on some dinner reservations or is in between TV shows and doesn’t know what to watch next.

Regardless, on Tuesday night Leonard went on a tear trying to recruit some of the league’s biggest pending free agents.

It started with Chandler Jones

@chanjones55 what’s good man👀! You and @DeForestBuckner would be scary 👀😂😂 — Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) March 15, 2022

And another to Chandler Jones...for good measure

I know a linebacker that would love to have you on their defense! — Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) March 15, 2022

DeForest Buckner agrees with that notion

We would be one hell of a duo 😎 — DeForest Buckner (@DeForestBuckner) March 15, 2022

Then he moved to secondary for CB Stephon Gilmore

@BumpNrunGilm0re what’s sup man! I heard blue was your favorite color 👀 — Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) March 15, 2022

The Colts need a WR. How about Allen Robinson?

@AllenRobinson I know you don’t like cold weather man so come on down to Lucas Oil for a temperature of 65-70 degrees on game day 👀! — Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) March 15, 2022

Casey Hayward anyone?

@show_case29 how are you doing today? — Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) March 15, 2022

Former Colts LB Tyrell Adams took exception to that last one

Hey hey now! Mind ya business TA😂! I’m working here — Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) March 15, 2022

Maybe Darius is hoping MVS searches his name on Twitter?

Marquez Valdes-Scantling 👀 — Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) March 15, 2022

Then he targets Terron Armstead

@T_Armstead72 that horseshoe would look great on ya man! — Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) March 15, 2022

Kenny Moore gets the rotation tomorrow

@KennyKennyMoe3 I got us today! You’re back on the clock tomorrow 😂😂😂😂 — Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) March 15, 2022

