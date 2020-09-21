Darius Leonard accidentally gives his wedding ring away to young fan after win

Cassandra Negley
Writer

Darius Leonard was being a kind, thoughtful guy when he gifted his game gloves to a young fan at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Indianapolis Colts linebacker didn’t realize he was also giving his wedding ring away.

Tyler Brooke mentioned the incident on Twitter on Monday and asked for help getting it back to him. He had been at the game with his step-nephew, who was given the gloves.

A plot twist, indeed. Leonard replied back within the hour.

The gloves are en route back to Indianapolis and Leonard. Brett Bensley, a local reporter in the city, shared the video of Leonard tossing the fan his gloves. The most incredible part — other than him not realizing it came off — was that the ring didn’t fall out on the toss.

Thankfully the case of the missing ring has a happy ending for Leonard. He and his wife, Kayla, have known each other since they were in kindergarten in South Carolina and have a daughter together.

The Colts beat the Minnesota Vikings, 28-11.

Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard gave away his gloves to a fan with something inside he needed back. (Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

More NFL from Yahoo Sports: