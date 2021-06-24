Colts’ Darius Leonard on Carson Wentz: ‘We believe in him’

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard isn’t one to mince his words when it comes to how he feels. That’s why it’s encouraging to see the kind of faith he has in new quarterback Carson Wentz.

Though the team has only gone through 10 sessions of OTAs in a revised offseason workout schedule, Leonard told Doug Farrar in an interview with Touchdown Wire that the team is already buying into Wentz as the leader.

“Damn skippy! He’s a monster, man. Just watching him in OTAs and stuff, he’s got a cannon for an arm, and he’s huge. He looks like a tight end,” Leonard told Farrar. “I was eating breakfast one morning beside him, and he was so big, I didn’t know it was him, because everybody had their masks on. Then, somebody said something to him, and I’m like, ‘Damn. This dude is huge!’”

Wentz has seemingly transitioned into the Colts locker room with ease. If there’s one area that Wentz fits into, it seems the culture of the organization is it. There have been no complaints about his character, leadership or ability to connect with his teammates.

So, for now, it seems those reports coming out from Philly appear to be false.

“You would think that he’s been in this locker room for about seven years. He has this presence about him and his leadership role, and that’s what you need in a quarterback room,” Leonard said.

With the skill group the Colts have around Wentz, which includes an elite offensive line and one of the best running back rooms in the NFL, Leonard feels this is the perfect place for the 28-year-old quarterback to bounce back.

“We have a great offensive line that’s going to protect him. We have the best backfield in the NFL, in my opinion, and we have these great skill guys on the outside,” Leonard said. “He came into a perfect place to have success. We believe in him. We know who he is, and we know what he can be. I can’t wait to see what he and [head] Coach Frank [Reich] are going to step up and do.”

There are still plenty of questions that need answered when it comes to Wentz but with Leonard buying in so quickly, the optimism is likely to rise sooner rather than later.

