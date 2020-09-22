The Colts’ Darius Leonard accidentally gave his wedding ring to a young fan
The Indianapolis Colts were one of the few NFL teams to allow fans into the stadium on Sunday, capping the Lucas Oil Stadium attendance at 2,500 people. And while all those fans were treated to a 28-11 Colts win over the Vikings, just one person left the stadium with Darius Leonard’s wedding ring. And … it wasn’t Darius Leonard. After the Colts finished up their win, Leonard took off his gloves and handed them to a young fan in the stands. . The ring inadvertently was removed while he handed the gloves to the young fan, and Leonard didn’t realize it at the time. Thankfully, an effort on Twitter got Leonard’s