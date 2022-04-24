Colts’ Danny Pinter preparing to compete for starting role

Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Danny Pinter hasn’t seen much consistent playing time since he was drafted in 2020, but his time may finally be here.

The former fifth-round pick was selected in the 2020 NFL draft with the idea that he could eventually develop into a starter following the expected departure of starting right guard Mark Glowinski.

Glowinski signed with the New York Giants this offseason, paving the way for Pinter to compete for the vacated starting role.

“There’s certainly, obviously an opportunity there and that’s just kind of my approach is opportunities are what you make of it. My mindset of just attacking my process every day is just kind of how I’m approaching it,” Pinter told reporters Wednesday.

The Ball State product has shown flashes of his upside since he was drafted. He’s mostly had spot-start work when injuries or COVID-19 issues befell the interior offensive line. But he has met the challenge with success each time.

Whether it has been working at center or right guard, Pinter is ready to compete for that starting role. Leaning on the players currently in the room and those that came before him will help him make the transition into a full-time role.

“There’s certainly differences – staggered stance, hand in the ground more than on the ball. There’s definitely all that type of stuff. I’ve got guys like Q (Quenton Nelson) and guys like seeing Glow (Mark Glowinski) and Chris (Reed) do it on film. I’ve got awesome guys to look at and that’s just stuff you continue to attack,” Pinter said.

With needs around other spots on the roster, it’s unlikely the Colts bring in major competition for Pinter via the 2022 NFL draft so as it currently stands, the job appears to be his to lose.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Stephon Gilmore on signing with Colts: 'It just felt right' Colts no longer projected to receive 2023 compensatory picks NFL player comparisons for the top 50 prospects in the 2022 draft

Story continues

List