Colts’ Danny Pinter (foot) wearing boot, on crutches

Indianapolis Colts center/guard Danny Pinter isn’t practicing Friday as the team hosts the Carolina Panthers for joint practices at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield due to a foot injury.

Pinter was seen standing on the sidelines to start practice wearing a boot on his right foot while leaning on crutches. The boot isn’t all that big of an indication. The Colts use that as a precautionary measure all the time.

The crutches, however, do make you wonder how severe the injury is.

#Colts joint practice 2 underway. Danny Pinter (foot) on crutches. Julian Blackmon (knee) is back working today. pic.twitter.com/FJoGWKmJIj — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 13, 2021

There has been no update on Pinter’s injury or the severity in which the Colts are looking at it. With Ryan Kelly out due to an elbow injury, Pinter has had a chance to work as the starting center.

With Pinter now a bystander, those duties fall to Joey Hunt, who had a few muffed snaps during the first joint practice on Thursday.

Head coach Frank Reich is expected to meet with the media following Friday’s joint practice so hopefully we get an update on Pinter’s injury.

