Colts S Daniel Scott tore his Achilles in practice

Colts safety Daniel Scott didn't play any regular season snaps with the team after being drafted in the fifth round last year and it looks like he is looking at another redshirt season in 2024.

Head coach Shane Steichen told reporters on Tuesday that Scott tore his Achilles during a practice session last week. Scott did not play as a rookie after tearing his ACL.

“To have that happen to him again, it’s a tough break,” Steichen said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “You never want it to happen in back-to-back years, but you’ve seen guys who’ve had injuries throughout their careers, major injuries, it’s a bump in the road. For him, you’ve just got to have a positive outlook and attack that rehab like we all know he’s going to.”

Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross, and Rodney Thomas are the returning safeties for Indianapolis. Scott's injury could put them in the market for more help at the position.