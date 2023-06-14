Colts’ Daniel Scott suffered torn ACL during OTAs

Indianapolis Colts rookie safety Daniel Scott was placed on the injured reserve list Wednesday, effectively ending his 2023 season, and now we know why.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Scott suffered a torn ACL on the final play of OTAs last week ahead of the team’s mandatory minicamp. Placing Scott on the injured reserve during the offseason officially ends his season.

Colts’ rookie fifth-round pick, safety Daniel Scott, tore his ACL on the last play of OTA’s last week and was placed on the Injured Reserve list today, per source. Scott is now out for the season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 14, 2023

Scott, a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft out of California, was expected to be a staple of the special teams unit while contributing as a depth player in the safety room.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The California product will turn 25 years old in October and will now spend his rookie season rehabbing and recovering from a torn ACL.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire