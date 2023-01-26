Colts’ Dallis Flowers named to PFWA All-Rookie team

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Dallis Flowers was named to the Pro Football Writers of America’s 2022 All-Rookie team, which was announced this week.

The undrafted rookie out of Pittsburg State made a name for himself on special teams as a kick returner. His electric return game made an immediate impact as he led the NFL in yards per kick return (31.1) and was fourth in total kick return yards (715) on 23 returns.

Flowers was the only qualified returner to average more than 30 yards per return this season, and that’s after taking over the role during the second half of the season. The rookie didn’t log his first official kick return until Week 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers when he ripped off an 89-yard return.

Flowers didn’t see much work on the defensive side of the ball, but he did see an increase in playing time during the final month of the season. He made his first start in Week 18 against the Houston Texans.

Flowers certainly carved out a role on special teams and has proven to be an electric player on kick returns.

