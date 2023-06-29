Colts cut Rashod Berry and Isaiah Rodgers after gambling suspensions

Minutes after the NFL suspended two Colts players for violating the league's gambling rules, the Colts cut both of them.

The Colts announced that defensive end Rashod Berry and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. were both released today.

The NFL found that both Berry and Rodgers violated NFL rules by betting on NFL games during the 2022 season. Both players are suspended for the entire 2023 season and will be eligible to apply for reinstatement during the 2024 offseason.

Berry is a former undrafted free agent from Ohio State who spent time with the Patriots, Lions and Jaguars before signing with the Colts last year. Rodgers was a 2020 sixth-round pick of the Colts who has spent his entire NFL career in Indianapolis.