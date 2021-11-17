Colts cut S Jordan Lucas from practice squad IR
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Indianapolis Colts released safety Jordan Lucas from the practice squad injured reserve list on Tuesday, per the league’s transaction wire.
Lucas suffered a knee injury during the Week 6 win over the Houston Texans when he was called up from the practice squad as a gameday addition. Following the game, he was placed on the practice squad injured reserve list.
Lucas signed with the Colts to their practice squad on Sept. 29 and will now have the chance to sign with another team as a free agent.
Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)
Related
Colts' E.J. Speed named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Jonathan Taylor's historic stretch puts him in elite company
9 waiver wire targets for fantasy football in Week 11
List
Colts power rankings roundup: Where Indy sits entering Week 11